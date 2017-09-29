Liberia: U.S.$10,000 'Solicitation Letter Out'

A purported letter under the signature of Atty. Lamii Kpargoi, Coordinator of the Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC), soliciting US$10, 000 from presidential candidate, Simeon Freeman has been released but Kpargoi dissociated himself from the document saying his signature was forged.

Simeon Freeman recently alleged that the DDC asked him for US$10,000 to participate in the presidential debates, an allegation for which the DDC has threatened legal action.

Copy of the purported letter dated September 18, 2017 and addressed to Simeon Freeman, Standard Bearer of the Movement for Progress Change (MPC) is in the possession of The NEWS.

The letter quoted Kpargoi as saying "as indicated in our previous communication, the second debate is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, 2017. We've made progress in securing the hall as well as some level of publicity."

According to the letter "you may well know that this initiative carries huge financial cost, if we are to attract the participation of all qualified candidates. To help serve the cost associated, we will appreciate your generous contribution of US$10, 000 to enable your participation."

However, when contacted, Mr. Kpargoi said his signature was forged. He disclosed a formal complaint has been filed to the police.