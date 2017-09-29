Egypt: Cantini - Italy Looks Forward to Further Cooperation With Egypt in All Fields

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Thursday that Egypt and Italy have a special longstanding relationship and mutual interests in the cultural, economic and trade domains.

The two countries also maintain coordination over ways of enhancing security and stability in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, he added.

Shoukry was speaking after receiving newly-appointed Italian Ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Shoukry assured the diplomat that Egypt is committed to continue investigations into the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in all transparency.

Cantini, on his part, said Italy deeply appreciates its relationship with Egypt and looks forward to further cooperation in ties in all fields and an increase in the pace and volume of cooperation on various regional files of mutual interest.

Shoukry said promoting Egyptian-Italian ties is a mutual aim for the two governments and peoples.

The new Italian ambassador to Egypt will find all cooperation and welcome by all state institutions during his term of duty, Shoukry added.

Regeni went missing in Cairo on January 25 last year. His body was discovered in a ditch on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital on February 3.

Italy recalled its ambassador in April 2016 in protest against the death of its national.

The new Italian ambassador to Egypt arrived earlier this month to assume post.