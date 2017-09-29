29 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: CEO of Gafi Discusses Cooperation With Burundian Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chief Executive Officer of General Authority For Investment (GAFI) Mona Zobaa met Thursday with a high level delegation from Burundi to discuss ways of enhancing investment environment.

GAFI said in a statement that the Burundian delegation visited the free zone in Port Said and got acquainted with the management of the free zone there, adding that the delegation will also visit the free zone in Nasr City.

Both sides tackled ways to activate the memorandum of understanding signed between GAFI and Burundi Investment Promotion Authority (API) in 2010 on enhancing cooperation between the two sides and exchanging expertise, as well as encouraging businessmen to invest in both countries.

Zobaa invited President of Burundi to participate in the activities of 'Investment for Sustainable Development.. Africa 2017' conference, which will be held on December 7-9 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Egypt

Mamish - 59 Ships Transit Suez Canal With Cargo of 3.7 Mln Tons

As many as 59 ships transited the Suez Canal on Thursday, with a total cargo of 3.7 million tons, said the canal's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.