Egypt: CEO of Gafi Discusses Cooperation With Burundian Delegation

Chief Executive Officer of General Authority For Investment (GAFI) Mona Zobaa met Thursday with a high level delegation from Burundi to discuss ways of enhancing investment environment.

GAFI said in a statement that the Burundian delegation visited the free zone in Port Said and got acquainted with the management of the free zone there, adding that the delegation will also visit the free zone in Nasr City.

Both sides tackled ways to activate the memorandum of understanding signed between GAFI and Burundi Investment Promotion Authority (API) in 2010 on enhancing cooperation between the two sides and exchanging expertise, as well as encouraging businessmen to invest in both countries.

Zobaa invited President of Burundi to participate in the activities of 'Investment for Sustainable Development.. Africa 2017' conference, which will be held on December 7-9 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.