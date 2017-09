The Egyptian bourse gained EGP 61.1 billion in the third quarter of 2017 as the market capital jumped 8.9 percent to 748.5 billion pounds, compared to 687.4 billion pounds in the previous quarter.

The report said, the EGX 30 benchmark index went up 3.68 percent to close at 13,889 points.

The broader EGX 70 index of the leading smaller and mid cap enterprises (SME) increased 19.11 percent to 774 points.

The all-embracing EGX 100 index also jumped 14.22 percent to close at 1,724 points.