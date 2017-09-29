29 September 2017

Egypt: Minister of Transport - 90 Percent of Egypt's Trade Via Sea Ports

The Maritime transport is the cornerstone for economic development in various countries across the world and for Egypt's national economy, Minister of Transport Hisham Arafat said on Thursday.

Almost 90 percent of Egypt's trade is take place via sea ports, the minister said during his participation in the World Maritime Day under the theme of "Connecting Ships, Ports and People".

The Ministry of Transport attaches great importance to developing various sectors of transport, particularly the maritime transport through implementing a future strategy for the maritime sector in line with Egypt's sustainable development plan for the year 2030.

