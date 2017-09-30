29 September 2017

Morocco: 17th Congress of Istiqlal Party Opens in Rabat

Rabat — The 17th general congress of the Istiqlal Party (PI) opened, Friday in Rabat, under the theme "Renewal of the contract for the motherland."

The congress will elect a new party leader from among the two candidates in the running, namely outgoing secretary general, Hamid Chabat, and leader Nizar Baraka.

The opening session was marked by the presence of several political figures, notably secretary general of the Justice and Development Party (PJD), Abdelilah Benkirane, and secretary general of the Progress and Socialism Party (PPS), Nabil Benabdallah, as well as representatives of trade union organizations and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Morocco.

