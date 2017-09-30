30 September 2017

Kenya: PS Mariam El Maawy's Body Arrives in Nairobi

By Nation Reporter

The airplane carrying the body of Principal Secretary for Public Works Mariam El Maawy arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday evening.

Ms Maawy's body landed at JKIA at about 10 pm and was received by relatives and government officials including Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and his Lands counterpart James Macharia.

Prayers will be held at Masjid Nur Mosque in South C before the PS is laid to rest at Lang'ata Cemetery.

Ms Maawy was flown to South Africa for treatment following an attack by Al-Shabaab.

Family spokesman Mohammed Ali had said she had spent two months in South Africa undergoing treatment before she breathed her last on Wednesday.

The militants shot the PS in the shoulder and on legs after abducting her at Milihoi on the Mpeketoni-Lamu road.

Four people, among them her 21-year-old nephew, Arif Kassim, a trainee a trainee pilot, her driver Godana Borani, an Administration Police bodyguard Ayub Ole Ndoloni and a civilian died in the attack.

The PS was rescued by a joint team of the Kenya Defence Forces and the General Service Unit.

During the attack, the militia took control of the Principal Secretary's vehicle which had six occupants and sped off into a thicket.

A military helicopter followed the vehicle and managed to rescue the PS.

