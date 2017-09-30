East Africa: Bidco Opens Sh2 Billion Detergent Plant With Eye On EA Market

Bidco has opened a Sh2 billion detergent factory at its Thika headquarters.

The firm says the new facility -- to initially produce 3,000 tonnes of detergents per month - is meant to meet growing demand for powdered detergent across East Africa.

The investment is part of Bidco's Sh200 billion expansion plan that will see the firm produce new products as it seeks to grow its revenue towards the billion dollar mark.

"This is a state-of-the-art facility, completely computer controlled. We have remarkable options in the kind of products we can create and this is good for the consumer," said Bidco Africa chief executive Thiagarajan Ramamurthy.