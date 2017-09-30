30 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 4th Conference On Pharmaco Vigilance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The 4th Conference on Pharmacovigilance commenced in Asmara yesterday at the NCEW Hall under the theme, "Drug Surveillance, for a Better Result".

In a speech he gave at the opening ceremony, director of the National Medicine and Food Administration in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Iyasu Bahta, said that the objective of the conference is to ensure drug surveillance and control activities by creating a forum for experts to discuss issues related to drugs and patient safety.

Indicating that a number of activities, such as research on drug surveillance, strengthening drug surveillance policies, coordination of popular health programs, organizing training programs have been carried out thus far, Mr. Iyasu pointed out that support of the government, partners and health practitioners as well as effective communication regarding drug side effects were among other related subjects.

In the two-day Conference on Pharmacovigilance, research papers on a range of issues will be presented including Eritrean PV status, the extension of PV regulatory systems in Eritrea, the side effects of anti-malaria pills, and others.

Eritrea conducted an East African Advanced Course on Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management from 10 to 17 April 2016, in which internationally renowned scholars took part.

Eritrea

Statement by Minister on Human Trafficking Combat

STATEMENT BY H.E. MR. OSMAN SALEH, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF THE STATE OF ERITREA, DURING THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.