Eritrea: 4th Conference On Pharmaco Vigilance

Asmara — The 4th Conference on Pharmacovigilance commenced in Asmara yesterday at the NCEW Hall under the theme, "Drug Surveillance, for a Better Result".

In a speech he gave at the opening ceremony, director of the National Medicine and Food Administration in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Iyasu Bahta, said that the objective of the conference is to ensure drug surveillance and control activities by creating a forum for experts to discuss issues related to drugs and patient safety.

Indicating that a number of activities, such as research on drug surveillance, strengthening drug surveillance policies, coordination of popular health programs, organizing training programs have been carried out thus far, Mr. Iyasu pointed out that support of the government, partners and health practitioners as well as effective communication regarding drug side effects were among other related subjects.

In the two-day Conference on Pharmacovigilance, research papers on a range of issues will be presented including Eritrean PV status, the extension of PV regulatory systems in Eritrea, the side effects of anti-malaria pills, and others.

Eritrea conducted an East African Advanced Course on Pharmacovigilance and Risk Management from 10 to 17 April 2016, in which internationally renowned scholars took part.