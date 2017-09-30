30 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lawyer Seeks Judge Njoki Ndung'u Removal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Ondieki

Lawyer Apollo has filed a petition seeking Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung'u removal for negative attitude to colleagues in her ruling.

The in the petition to the Judicial Service Commission, the lawyer said the judge "exhibit total lack of courtesy and civility towards her colleagues in the bench."

In her detailed ruling on September 20, Justice Ndung'u disagreed with her colleagues' decision to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta's win.

She tore into key parts of the evidence which informed the ruling that annulled the August 8 presidential election and faulted her colleagues for not using the certified forms filed in court by the commission to verify the claims made by Nasa presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

The judge added that her colleagues invalidated proper documents on the basis of an exercise whose findings were not in conformity with the forms presented by IEBC in court.

Where there were omissions, they could not affect the result of the election, and the court had the powers to inspect other materials to verify the integrity of the poll, she said.

Justice Ndung'u added that there was a verifiable paper trail which the court could use. She cited various institutions which could verify the claims, including the commission itself, observers, the media, the public and any court hearing petitions.

"The lack of security features or signatures from agents as cited by Nasa, was not by itself a reason to invalidate the election," she said.

More follows.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.