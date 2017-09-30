Kenya: Lawyer Seeks Judge Njoki Ndung'u Removal

Lawyer Apollo has filed a petition seeking Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung'u removal for negative attitude to colleagues in her ruling.

The in the petition to the Judicial Service Commission, the lawyer said the judge "exhibit total lack of courtesy and civility towards her colleagues in the bench."

In her detailed ruling on September 20, Justice Ndung'u disagreed with her colleagues' decision to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta's win.

She tore into key parts of the evidence which informed the ruling that annulled the August 8 presidential election and faulted her colleagues for not using the certified forms filed in court by the commission to verify the claims made by Nasa presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

The judge added that her colleagues invalidated proper documents on the basis of an exercise whose findings were not in conformity with the forms presented by IEBC in court.

Where there were omissions, they could not affect the result of the election, and the court had the powers to inspect other materials to verify the integrity of the poll, she said.

Justice Ndung'u added that there was a verifiable paper trail which the court could use. She cited various institutions which could verify the claims, including the commission itself, observers, the media, the public and any court hearing petitions.

"The lack of security features or signatures from agents as cited by Nasa, was not by itself a reason to invalidate the election," she said.

More follows.