Egypt, Armenia Sign MOU to Support Joint Investments

Egypt and Armenia on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote joint investments between the two countries, on the sidelines of the 5th session of the Egyptian-Armenian joint committee.

The committee, convened in the Armenian capital Yerevan, discussed ways to promote cooperation between the two countries, a statement by the Armenian embassy in Cairo reported.

Egyptian Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr met with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on steps needed to boost economic and trade cooperation and make full use of the available resources in the tourism field, the statement added.

Ways to support cooperation in the fields of economy, education, culture, tourism and health care, as well as the latest developments related to the Egyptian economy and the projects currently being implemented in the country are also discussed.

MENA