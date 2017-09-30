30 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Leads Nasa Rallies in Vihiga

By Victor Raballa

National Super Alliance (Nasa) is expected to hold a series of rallies in Vihiga on Saturday.

The opposition leader Raila Odinga, his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi, Senator George Khaniri and a host of MPs are expected to attend the rallies.

Other leaders accompanying Mr Odinga are Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Woman Rep Beatrice Adagala and Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi.

The Nasa team will first attend the funeral of Mr Khaniri's sister in Serem before heading for a roadshow in Shamakhoko, Majengo and a rally at Mumboha stadium in Luanda town.

MAJOR RALLY

On Sunday, the opposition leaders will attend a Church service at ACK Mumias and address a rally at Mumias town before heading to Malaba and finally holding a major rally at Busia stadium in what is seen as a move to counter Jubilee's onslaught in the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto held a series of rallies on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, they met about 20,000 delegates from Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma counties.

President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto have targeted western region as a one of the battleground zones and have invested there heavily, showering it with a 'gifts' of roads, industries and public job appointments.

This investment appears to have borne fruit with the party bagging a number of National Assembly seats in Bungoma and Kakamega in the last election.

They hope to reap more presidential votes in the October 26 repeat poll.

