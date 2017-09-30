30 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Calls for Roadmap to End Crisis in Myanmar

Egypt's permanent delegate to the United Nations Ambassador Amr Abul Atta said on Thursday that the UN Security Council should assume responsibility toward the dangerous crisis in Myanmar.

Addressing a UNSC meeting on the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, the ambassador called for immediate end to the crimes committed against them.

The government of Myanmar and the military must be held responsible for their crimes against humanity, he said.

He added the UN-sponsored mechanisms shall be in place to help people suffering flee the country towards the border with Bangladesh.

The diplomat called on the Burmese government to allow a UN delegation into the violence-riven Rakhine State which witnesses fast exodus of Rohingya people.

Also, he said the Muslim Council of Elders - chaired by Grand Imam of Al Azahr - is ready to host sessions of a national dialogue to find a solution to the crisis.

The Burmese authorities, whose de facto leader is Aung San Suu Kyi, face accusations of ethnic cleansing as 500,000 Rohingya have fled in recent weeks to neighboring Bangladesh, to escape torture and atrocities.

