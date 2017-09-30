30 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot in Driveway in Fourways

A man, believed to be in his late 30s, is in a critical condition after being shot in Pineslopes, Fourways, north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson, Annine Siddall, said paramedics had arrived on the scene in Straight Road at around 10:50 and found the man lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

"ER24 and medics from another emergency service treated the man and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care."

Siddall said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known, but local authorities had been at the scene.

South Africa

