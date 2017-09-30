30 September 2017

South Africa: Mother and Daughter Gunned Down in Eastern Cape

An elderly woman and her daughter were gunned down in the Mchonco locality in Ngqeleni, Eastern Cape, on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Koena, said the 61-year-old woman had apparently been in her room when she was shot dead by two unknown assailants.

Her 28-year-old daughter, who was in the lounge watching television with her twin brother, heard the shots and went to her mother's room to investigate.

"When she entered the room, the men fired on her through the window, killing her," said Koena.

The men then kicked in the door and instructed the son to hide, before gaining access to the mother's bedroom. The men then reportedly fled the scene.

Koena said both women had sustained injuries on their upper bodies and five empty cartridges had been recovered from the scene. Two cases of murder were being investigated at Ngqeleni Police Station.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward and the information will be treated as confidential," she said.

