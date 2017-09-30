30 September 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: President Khama Urges Batswana to Remain United

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bopa

Gaborone — President Lt. Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has urged Batswana not to let differences divide them in whatever issues but find common denominators that bring them together for the advancement of the country and people.

In his Bot50+1 Independence Day message today (September 30), President Khama said nation building remained a continous process and thus "all issues, bitter or sweet, should be able to assist in nation building."

He indicated that Independence Day was time to reflect on some of the core values such as Botho, which he said had built the society and re-invigorate them so as to progress and overcome challenges.

"As the nation celebrates today, Batswana should note that it is because the founding fathers had resilience and proved willing and able to overcome challenges of the past, through perseverance and hard work," he said.

He further said Botswana continued to receive accolades in terms of development indices and therefore Batswana should not become complacent as a result of success but needed to dig deep and inculcate the culture of resilence and hard work as reflected in the history of the nation at inception.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Biggest Diamond Found in a Century Sells for U.S.$53 Million

La Rona, the biggest diamond unearthed in Botswana and the largest find in more than a century, second in size only to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.