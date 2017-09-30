Botswana: President Khama Urges Batswana to Remain United

Gaborone — President Lt. Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has urged Batswana not to let differences divide them in whatever issues but find common denominators that bring them together for the advancement of the country and people.

In his Bot50+1 Independence Day message today (September 30), President Khama said nation building remained a continous process and thus "all issues, bitter or sweet, should be able to assist in nation building."

He indicated that Independence Day was time to reflect on some of the core values such as Botho, which he said had built the society and re-invigorate them so as to progress and overcome challenges.

"As the nation celebrates today, Batswana should note that it is because the founding fathers had resilience and proved willing and able to overcome challenges of the past, through perseverance and hard work," he said.

He further said Botswana continued to receive accolades in terms of development indices and therefore Batswana should not become complacent as a result of success but needed to dig deep and inculcate the culture of resilence and hard work as reflected in the history of the nation at inception.

Source : BOPA