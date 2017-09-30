Tanzania: Second Zanzibar Stone Town Food Festival in Offing

RESTAURANTS in stone Town are delighted to announce the second Stone Town Food festival, to be held here between October 9th and 14th this year.

Announcing the event at a press conference held here, the Park Hyatt- Zanzibar General Manager Garry Friend said about 32 best restaurants in Stone Town will present mouth-watering selection of local dishes.

"All participating restaurants will offer a twocourse meal at the price not more than 38,000/-," Friend said, adding that the two-course meal sells at 68,000/-. He said at the press conference "Our vision is to use this food festival to promote tourism in Zanzibar, especially considering the fact that our Island is known world over for authentic spices and herbs."

Friend said the six days festival will be held across stone town, and will include a 2-day 'street food' venue at Forodhani Gardens, already famous for its evening street food vendors.

The Minister of Information, Tourism, Culture, and Sports Rashid Ali Juma graced the press conference on 'Food Festival' commending Park Hyatt for organising the event which has been drawing many international travellers and foodies to Zanzibar.

"We are very excited to have food festivals, which are growing in numbers these days because of the government's initiatives to find many ways to attract local and foreign tourists to boost the industry," Juma said.

He called upon residents and visitors to showup at the 'food festival', as he encouraged other local people to organise traditional or cultural events to advertise Zanzibar particularly attraction sites in their respective villages including Pemba Island.