1 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lion Kills Curator in Nigerian Zoo

The Oyo State Government has ordered the immediate closure of Agodi Zoo over the killing of an attendant by one of the lions in the zoo.

A statement by Yinka Fatoki, Executive Secretary, Bureau of Investment Promotion, BIP, in Ibadan on Saturday said the decision was to safeguard the lives of patrons.

Mr. Fatoki added that government had also taken the decision based on a report received from AM & C, the company managing the Zoo.

He quoted the report as saying: "one of the lions at the Zoo had accidentally attacked one of the attendants, Mr Hamzat Oyekunle popularly known as Baba Olorunwa.

"Oyekunle was reported to have later died from injuries sustained from the incident."

He said that the lions have been evacuated pending further investigations.

"The incident is unfortunate and sad as the deceased had fed the lions for over five years.

"He was known to have had a very good relationship with all the animals in the zoo," the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government's representatives visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them.

(NAN)

