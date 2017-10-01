1 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wizkid's Performance Sold Out At Iconic Royal Albert Hall in London

By Samuel Abulude, Lagos

True to type, Wizkid is really making African music artiste proud. The Star Boy is the 1st African to perform and sell out at London's most iconic venue, Royal Albert Hall yesterday, September 29, 2017 as Headliner, joining Beatles, Adele, Elton.

It was a record making and pace setting performance for the star boy last night in London and the show is already the talk of the town after he sold out the venue in less the 72 hours and gave a very thrilling performance..Wizkid proves to the world once again that he is the biggest art in Africa and he's taking afrobeats to the world.

The singer who has collaborated with international artistes like Drake, Chris Brown and others has put himself on the international music scene. He has no other place to go than up.

Wizzy whose real name is Ayodrji Balogun released and EP recently titled Songs From Another land.

