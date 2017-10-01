Kenya: President Kenyatta Rejects Call for Power Sharing

President Uhuru Kenyatta dismissed calls by the Opposition for a caretaker government if the fresh presidential election is not held within 60 days as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Mr Kenyatta said that if the election is not held on October 26, he will continue serving as President until a new leader is elected and sworn into office.

"There will be no such thing as a nusu mkate (coalition) government, not even a slice," the President said on Saturday.

CONSTITUTION

The President, who was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto and a host of Jubilee leaders, was addressing some 20,000 Jubilee delegates drawn from Western Kenya at Approved School in Kakamega County.

He said he will not allow negotiations that will lead to the formation of a caretaker government.

"There is no place for a coalition government in our Constitution, where a few people sit in a room and decide how the positions will be dished out to individuals," he said.

LAWS

The Head of State defended the ruling party's move to sponsor amendments to the Elections Act, saying the Supreme Court's judgment cited flaws in the law that needed to be fixed to avoid a repeat of mistakes that led to the nullification of the August 8 presidential election after he had been declared victorious.

"To avoid another election from being nullified, we have Parliament to fix the areas that failed us on August 8.

"We now have amendments to rectify the lapses in the electoral process. The amendments we are pushing for will ensure the much-needed reforms," he said.

PROJECTS

To promote transparency in the October 26 poll, Mr Kenyatta said, the electoral agency should allow the media to transmit results announced at the constituency tallying centres.

He accused the Opposition of shifting goal posts ahead of the poll pitting him against the Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The President also addressed Jubilee supporters at Shitoto in Mumias East during the homecoming party of area MP Benjamin Washiali.

The Head of State promised to launch development projects in the region but maintained they were not meant for campaigns but to benefit Kenyans in the region.

He said his regime had not discriminated against any region or community in development.

VOTERS

Mr Kenyatta promised to tarmac all major roads in the region and connect electricity to homes and revive the ailing Mumias Sugar Company.

Mr Ruto said the votes they got from the region rose from 70,000 in 2013 to 241,000 in the August 8 polls, signalling a shift in the support enjoyed by Jubilee in the region, perceived to be an opposition stronghold.

"We are here to tell you that we are ready to accept you as a partner. Our objective is to unite and develop Kenya," he said.

He thanked the people of Western for rallying behind Jubilee's call for unity and progress, noting that the region gave the ruling party eight MPs in the August 8 polls.

"With open arms, we have come here to tell you that we are ready to work with you. The outdated politics of tribalism has no place in the Kenya of today," he said.

FAKE LEADERS

Former Funyula MP Paul Otuoma, who recently defected to Jubilee from ODM, told Mr Odinga to brace for a bruising battle in the hunt for votes in Busia County.

"I have heard that Raila will be in Busia tomorrow (today). He will get me on the ground campaigning for Jubilee. Let him come prepared," Mr Otuoma, who unsuccessfully contested the Busia governorship, said.

Former Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba took issue with Mr Odinga for describing President Kenyatta and other Jubilee leaders as "computer-generated" leaders.

He said leaders from the community had decided to be independent and not play party politics.

"We will not align ourselves with people who view us as heroes when we give them our support and later look at us as devils when we go separate ways," Mr Namwamba said.

SUPPORT

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka asked the community to offer their support to Jubilee, saying President Kenyatta and his Deputy are "genuine friends who keep their promises".

His sentiments were echoed by Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

"The Luhya community should support Jubilee if they want a stake in the next government to be formed by President Kenyatta."

Speaking at his homecoming ceremony, Mr Washiali asked the people of Mumias to use the "adopt-a-voter" policy to ensure the number of votes the President garners in Mumias East doubles.

Reported by Linet Wafula, Derick Luvega, Benson Amadala and Shabban Makokha