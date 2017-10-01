1 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Open Purse Increases

By Larry Ngala

Next year's Barclays Kenya Open golf championship's prize is expected to go up to 600,000 Euros (Sh73 million) from the current 220,000 Euro (Sh26 million).

This follows President Uhuru Kenyatta's challenge during this year's open in March to increase the prize fund to a million dollars.

Kenya Open golf tournament director Patrick Obath said at Eldoret Golf Club on Saturday that the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) was in the process of negotiating with various stakeholders with view of topping up the current prize fund Barclays is offering to bring the prize money to 600,000 Euros.

"We have approached various stakeholders including the Ministry of Sports and that of Tourism as well as corporate organisations," said Obath.

Speaking during the launch of a new golf series which will culminate with the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open which will be marking 50th anniversary, Obath said KOGL was also planning a pro golf tour that will feature the local professional golfers and others from the East African region.

"This will act as a build up towards the open and pre-qualifying for the Open."

"East event will have a prize fund of a million shillings and will run in collaboration with the Barclays series," added Obath.

The Barclays series will feature eight tournaments with the next to feature the pros.

