30 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Philippi Residents Discuss Way Forward After 11 Murders

Residents and local leaders in Philippi, Cape Town have met to discuss a peaceful way forward after the murder of 11 people in the area.

Four people were shot dead inside a tavern in the Marikana informal settlement, three inside a shack nearby, one outside the shack and two others lying dead between the shacks in the area on Friday night.

Another victim died in hospital.

The shooting follows the death of seven others in the area on September 27.

Local leaders visited the families of the 11 victims on Saturday, assuring them that they would get justice for the deaths of their loved ones.

Ward councillor, Nelson Chita told News24 that he had been warning police that this would happen.

He said that it was so bad in the area that groups of boys between about 15 to 18-years-old would simply barge into women's shacks, steal their money and cellphones, and even rape them.

"We take information to the police, and they do nothing about it. I am not happy," he said.

A statement issued after the meeting, which was attended by MPL Patronella Lekker, stated several resolutions, including that anyone with information had to report it to a dedicated general, as opposed to station management, who residents say had failed them.

From Saturday 50 police would be at the Marikana informal settlements and raid all shacks in search of weapons and drugs. The raids were expected to happen for a minimum of three months while the search for suspects continued.

All shops and taverns had to be closed before nine o'clock.

"The police officers who told community members that as officers in Phillipi [they] had given up fighting crime in the area, must be reported and will be investigated for persecution," the statement read.

