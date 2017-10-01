30 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Kidnapped Businessman Reunited With Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped two months ago has been reunited with his family after being released on Friday night, according to activist Yusuf Abramjee.

Seventy-one-year-old Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed who owns Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines was kidnapped in Woodstock, Cape Town on the evening of July 25 by three armed men.

The men forced Ahmed into a double cab bakkie and drove with him before abandoning the car.

The kidnappers later demanded R44m for his safe return.

Police could not immediately confirm to News24 whether the ransom had been paid.

#Kidnappings GOOD NEWS: Businessman Sadek Zhaun Ahmed of Cape Town has been released and is safely reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/8fCZO6RAYS-- Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 30, 2017

Source: News24

South Africa

Violence Erupts At ANC Eastern Cape Conference

Blood-stained floor tiles, broken chairs, stun grenades and bloodied delegates characterised the ANC Eastern Cape's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.