Police fired stun grenades to disperse a group of ANC members near the gates of the International Convention Centre in East London on Saturday night, where the Eastern Cape ANC was hosting its provincial elective conference.

Police on the scene told News24 that the stun grenades were fired when a group of ANC supporters attempted to force their way past the gate to the centre.

The group was divided among those in support of provincial chair Phumulo Masualle and those for secretary Oscar Mabuyane.

Security at the gates to the venue was bolstered with police, following a clash between delegates who forced their way in on Friday evening.

Some delegates cried foul over the registration process on Saturday, with claims of unauthorised members being allowed to participate in the event.

The party demanded that all delegates produce identity documents before entering the venue.

#ANCECConference police on full riot gear uniforms. Supporters however remain defiant drawing closer to the gates @News24 pic.twitter.com/opa4aJbLXn -- lizzee (@lizTandwa) September 30, 2017

Source: News24