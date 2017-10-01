30 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coetzee Lashes Out At Van Graan's Munster Link

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has lashed out at reports linking assistant coach Johann van Graan to Irish club Munster.

The coach was speaking after his side's 27-27 draw against Australia in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

In the week leading up to the Test, reports out of Ireland suggested strongly that Van Graan was set to replace Rassie Erasmus as Director of Rugby at the PRO14 club.

Erasmus, meanwhile, is on his way back to South Africa to take up a new role as Director of Rugby at SA Rugby.

When probed on how the change in Springbok management might impact on the Boks, who are still trying to find their feet under Coetzee, the coach was firm.

"Have you seen his contract? Has he signed anything? How can it be official?" a visibly irritated Coetzee said.

"Has SA Rugby said something? There is nothing official."

Coetzee then said that he didn't want to discuss the uncertainty surrounding his assistant.

"I don't want to talk about Johann van Graan," he said.

"I think what we need to talk about is the next game and this game that has just been completed tonight.

"Johann van Graan has got no signed contract (with Munster). He's a contracted assistant coach to SA Rugby and those are the facts."

Erasmus is expected to start with SA Rugby as soon as his replacement at Munster is found.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

