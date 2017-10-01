30 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 57th Anniversary - Service Chiefs Move to Maiduguri to Celebrate With Troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, and the three other Service Chiefs on Saturday, moved to Maiduguri to celebrate the nation's 57th Independence Anniversary with troops in the frontline.

The other Service Chief are: Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, Chief of Air Force Staff, Sadique Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff, Ebok Ete-Ibas.

Also in Maiduguri with the service chiefs to celebrate the anniversary with the troops is the Director-General, Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura.

John Enenche, the Director Defence Information (DDI) told journalists in Maiduguri that the service chiefs would celebrate with the fighting troops to boost their morale and thank them for their efforts so far.

Mr. Enenche also said the service chiefs would use the opportunity to meet with the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Ibrahim Attahiru.

He added that the service chiefs would use the occasion to review the renewed strategies up in place since July, to flush out remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, the renewed operational tactical strategies adopted by the Army, Air force and Navy have recorded successes.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was then the Acting President, directed the Service Chiefs to relocate to the North-East.

The directive was after the insurgents ambushed, kidnapped and killed some members of staff of NNPC and University of Maiduguri.

The workers and troops providing protection were on oil exploration mission to Borno North when the incident occurred.

Enenche, however, said that following the successes so far achieved the counter insurgency operations would be further "reinvigorated and reinforced."

The DDI also attributed the successes so far recorded to "credible information" the military received from the public and urged the people not to relent in giving such information.

(NAN)

