Kenya: Police Arrest More Suspects in Drugs War

Police have arrested two more people suspected of drug peddling in Lamu County.

The number of those arrested by police within three days in the crackdown on narcotics has shot up to 10.

Lamu County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo said Hussein Ali Kame alias Major, 25, and Mwalimu Omar Shahib, 23, are well-known drug dealers in Siyu and Kizingitini in Lamu East.

"Police officers from Kizingitini police station have arrested two drug dealers at Siyu village," he said.

HEROIN

Mr Kitiyo said officers from Kizingitini police station conducted a raid in Siyu after being tipped off.

The suspects were found with 22 sachets of heroin and knives.

They will be arraigned Monday on drug charges.

"All [of them] will be charged with an offence of being in possession of narcotic drugs including 22 sachets of heroin without any medical prescription," Mr Kitiyo said.

CRIMINALS

The arrest comes barely two days after six other suspects were arrested in a house in Lamu town during the crackdown that began on Thursday.

Mohamed Twahir Ali, Hisham Athman Abdallah, Imran Mohamed Islam, Feiswal Mohamed Islam, Ali Hassan and Said Abdallah Mohamed were found with bhang; and were arraigned on Friday.

Police said they are among notorious traffickers in the county.

YOUTH

Mr Kitiyo said a host of other suspects had also been arrested in Faza and Pate and are still being grilled by the county's detectives.

The county commissioner said the war on drugs has been intensified, observing that youth lives are being destroyed through drug abuse.