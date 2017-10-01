Somalia: Jubbaland Probes KDF Airstrike in Gedo Region

Jubbaland has announced it will launch a probe into a deadly KDF airstrike in Gedo region, which left several innocent civilians, and a number of animals.

Mohamud Siyad Aden, the Vice President of Jubbaland said Jubbaland will a form an team to investigative the casualty figures, and which country was responsible for the attack.

Aden has sent his heartfelt condolence to the families who lost their loved ones in the Kenyan military airstrike, and wished a swift recovery for the wounded victims.

The air raid took place in Tarako, about 60Km away from Bardere, a town in Gedo region which has been recaptured by Al shabaab last week following a pull-out by Somali and Kenyan forces.

Kenyan military did not comment on the bombardment by its fighter jets on Tarako.