1 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Security Forces Carry Out Massive Sweeps in Mogadishu

Somali government forces have carried out massive security sweeps in Mogadishu, detaining suspected Al shabaab members, Police said on Sunday.

The operation took place in Mogadishu's Hodon district, especially Sheikh Moalim Gabow and Ka'an areas, whereas the suspects were arrested by the Police and Intelligence officers.

The sweep followed series of targeted assassinations and drive-by shootings in the capital in the past few days by Al shabaab fighting against Somali government and AU forces.

Somali security Minister, Mohamed Abukar Islow "Dualle" has last week ordered the security personnel to arrest those behind the recent drive-by shootings in Mogadishu.

