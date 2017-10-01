Zimbabwe: Life Imprisonment for Killer Armed Robber

A notorious armed robber who was last year jailed for an effective 38 years after being convicted on 22 counts of robbery was Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a man at a mine in the course of a robbery.

Bulawayo High Court judge Francis Bere convicted George Magambutsu (37) of Mkoba suburb, for murder with constructive intent at the Gweru High Court Circuit.

He was convicted together with Tichaona Marengwa (30) and Learnmore Muzondiwa (34), both from Kwekwe.

Magambutsu, court heard, wrestled for a gun with Handson Moyo at a mine in Kwekwe resulting in the rifle discharging and killing the latter.

The trio had hatched a plan to rob the mine of semi-processed gold at Chipochangu Mine when the tragic incident occurred.

In passing sentence, Justice Bere said the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances hence all the accused could not escape liability for the offence.

He said Magambutsu was the mastermind of the robbery who armed himself with a loaded weapon and should get a stiffer penalty than his accomplices.

Marengwa and Muzondiwa were both handed 30 years for the offence as they actively participated in the robbery even when they knew Magambutsu was armed with a firearm.

Justice Bere said what was shocking was that the three were determined to continue with the heinous act even when they realised the deceased had been shot.

He said such conduct was brutal and callous and is a serious threat to citizens who strive to earn an honest living.

Prosecutors told court that on June 20, 2015, the deceased was with other employees at Chipochangu mine where they were storing semi-processed gold.

Magambutsu, Marengwa and Muzondiwa pounced on the mine, striped the workers naked before ordering them to lie down as they loaded bags containing the gold carbon.

Moyo however charged towards Magambutsu who was armed with a 303 rifle and the two wrestled for the gun before it discharged and killed the deceased.

Moyo died on the spot before the trio fled from the scene.

A police report was made and the three were later arrested.