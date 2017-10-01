30 September 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Congo-Kinshasa: Military Plane Crash in Congo Kills Dozens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: RFI
Kinshasa.

There were no survivors among the all-Russian crew that was transporting vehicles, weapons and military personnel. Initial reports suggest the plane suffered a faulty take-off.

A military plane crashed Saturday morning in the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing everyone on board, according to military and airport officials.

The Russian-made Antonov transport plane went down shortly after take-off in Congo's capital Kinshasa.

"There was a crash of a cargo plane. It's a military plane," George Tabora, the director of Kinshasa's N'djili Airport, said. "It wasn't transporting passengers. The crew did not survive the crash."

This was confirmed by the Defense Minsiter Crispin Atama Tabe: "All 12 members of the crew died."

A Russian plane and crew

The plane, which had a Russian crew, was carrying "two vehicles and weapons" and military personnel, according to the official.

An official at Congo's aviation agency, who asked to remain anonymous, said the plane was an Antonov 12 and destined for the eastern city of Bukavu.

It appeared to have trouble on take off from N'djili and crashed into the nearby neighborhood of Nsele, he added.

A witness at the site of the crash said he saw the plane "falling" from the sky shortly before 9 a.m. local time (07.00 GMT/UTC) but did not see any smoke coming from the aircraft.

Airplane crashes are reasonably frequent in the DR Congo due to negligent safety standards. Congolese commercial carriers are banned from operating in the European Union.

bik/cl (AFP, Reuters)

Congo-Kinshasa

DRC Cholera Death Toll Surges to 500

A raging cholera outbreak has claimed left over 500 people dead in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The epidemic, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.