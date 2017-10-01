Kenya: Don't Take Part in Protests, Jubilee Tells Coast Residents

Jubilee leaders on Sunday called on Coast residents not to take part in protest marches called by the National Super Alliance as they launched campaigns for President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former MPs Ababu Namwamba, Moses ole Sakuda and Mombasa governor race loser Suleiman Shahbal said the demonstrations were meant to create political uncertainty in Kenya.

Mr Namwamba said planned marches announced by Nasa leader Raila Odinga would hurt the country's economy.

The demos are expected to begin this morning.

"We know Coast people are peaceful and we urge you not to take part in the demonstrations. Mombasa is the gateway to the economy of this country and those demos will affect your businesses," the former Budalang'i MP said, adding that the opposition should push for reforms in the National Assembly and the Senate.

REFORMS

"Reforms cannot come by taking the country hostage and creating uncertainty," he said.

Mr Kuria called for the arrest of three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission returning officers in Mombasa who did not sign forms 34B in the August 8 presidential election.

Mr Sakuda and Mr Shahbal urged residents to vote for Mr Kenyatta on October 26. They spoke during a rally at the party's headquarters in Nyali.

Others leaders present were former woman representatives Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale) and Joyce Lay (Taita-Taveta).

In Taita-Taveta County, the Njavungo Council of Elders asked Nasa leaders to call off the demonstrations and begin negotiations with the IEBC to end the election impasse.

The Taveta elders' co-ordinator Mnjala Mwaluma said the protest marches would raise the already high political temperatures and lead to violence and lawlessness.

DEMONSTRATIONS

"We are opposed to demonstrations because Kenyans may lose their lives and property could be destroyed. We call on the electoral commission, the opposition and Jubilee to begin talks in order to address the unresolved issues," Mr Mwaluma said.

He added that the political uncertainty was not conducive for investment.

The elders said important industries like tourism and agriculture that heavily relied on peace and stability were likely to bear the brunt of the political standoff that had engulfed the country following the nullification of the presidential election by the Supreme Court on September 1.

"We do not want to experience another round of violence. Street demonstrations are a recipe for chaos and that should be avoided at all costs," he said.

REPEAT POLL

Mr Mwaluma said the electoral commission needed ensure political parties were in agreement and satisfied with how it was preparing to handle the repeat poll.

The elders called on the IEBC to ensure its systems and officials handled the election in a transparent, free and credible manner to avoid violence and unrest after the poll outcome.

They urged IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to ensure that Nasa, Jubilee and all stakeholders were involved in the preparation of the repeat poll to enhance transparency and public confidence.

The opposition leaders have been holding demonstrations to push for reforms at the electoral commission.

They want senior commission officials who bungled the presidential election to resign.

Mr Odinga on Friday said the opposition would call demonstrations every Monday and Friday to push for the resignation of 10 officials, including the commission's Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba, before Nasa takes part in the repeat election.

They have vowed to boycott the repeat polls if no reforms are made at the commission.