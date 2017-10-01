1 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Nans President Dauda Mohammed Is Dead

By Agency Report

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has announced the death of its former National President, Dauda Mohammed, 38, due to a protracted illness.

The NANS' President, Chinonso Obasi, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said Mr. Mohammed died on Sunday enroute India where he had gone for medical treatment.

Mr. Obasi said that the mail sent to him by Artemis Group of Hospitals, Delhi, indicated that Mr. Mohammed passed on five minutes before landing at Delhi Airport.

He said that the mail indicated that the hospital would conduct an autopsy on October 3 after which his remains would be released for transportation back to Nigeria.

Mr. Mohammed departed Abuja for India on September 30 to receive treatment for liver cirrhosis.

According to health experts, cirrhosis is a chronic progressive disease of the liver characterised by the replacement of healthy cells with scar tissue.

"We declare one month mourning and national action against cancer as we pray God to console his family.

"We also declare a national action against cancer and appeal to government at all levels to be more proactive on issues pertaining to the health of citizens.

"Medical facilities in Nigeria should be standardised to enable our medical personnel handle complex forms of sicknesses," Obasi said.

The NANS president said that Mr. Mohammed's family had been informed of his demise.

Born in 1979, Mr. Mohammed, who was NANS' President from 2011 to 2012, attended the University of Jos.

(NAN)

