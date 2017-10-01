1 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Geingob Visits Muharukua Home

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob and vice president Nickey Iyambo visited the house of the late Kunene region governor Angelika Muharukua in Windhoek today to deliver their personal condolences to her family.

The President was accompanied by Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba, deputy secretary general Laura McLeod-Katjirua and First Lady Monica Geingos.

Muharukua died early Sunday morning in a Windhoek hospital where she was admitted for medical attention after she suffered a suspected heart attack.

She has been Kunene regional governor since 2015.

Before that Muharukua was deputy minister of the women and child welfare ministry.

- Nampa

