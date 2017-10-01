Nigeria: Niger Governor's Lawyer Reacts to Premium Times's Report On Principal's Secret Offshore Assets

Ajibola Oluyede, a lawyer to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has reacted to an exclusive PREMIUM TIMES on the secret foreign assets of his principal.

At least two offshore companies were traced to the governor, one of which was used to acquire a property on Harvey Lodge London.

The governor's spokesperson, Jibrin Ndace, was contacted before the story was published and his reaction included as appropriate.

Read Mr. Oluyede's reaction as sent by Mr. Ndace below.

My attention has been drawn today by several well-meaning and concerned persons to a story published with obvious malevolent intent by the Premium Times and other similar online sites that pretend to be carrying out journalism with the headline "HIDDEN ASSETS OF NIGERIAN GOVERNOR UNCOVERED IN OFFSHORE TAX HAVENS".

I am not at all surprised, after reading the story, at the base and unjustifiable ignorance displayed therein; and the clear design to use this ignorance as a basis for maligning the Governor and myself.

Most Nigerians are aware that, after Abubakar Sani Bello was sworn in as Governor of Niger state in 2015, informed journalists immediately identified him as the richest of all the Governors.

This was not without reason, given the honest disclosures in his asset declaration forms, which are available to any inquisitive member of the public.

As the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibrin Baba Ndace, has rightly pointed out, in a reflex but accurate reaction to the story, Abubakar Bello has been a successful and reputable international businessman since the 1990s and I have been his lawyer for over 20 years.

In the course of our relationship, I have advised on and helped to structure several legitimate business transactions, which include significant investments in and outside Nigeria. Till today, Mr. Bello still personally owns significant assets outside Nigeria, which have been disclosed in his asset declaration forms as required by law.

Some of these transactions have required Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), including Eyre Investments Inc. and Best International Holdings Limited which were majored on by the Premium Times article.

Eyre Investments Inc. and Best International Holdings Limited lasted only for the lifetime of the transactions they were used for and have both ceased to exist long before Bello became the Governor of Niger State. Eyre investments Inc., for example, was discontinued as far back as 2007 after the property it was incorporated to acquire was sold.

By 2014 Best International Holdings Limited was struck of the British Virgin Islands Companies Register having fallen into redundancy.

Mr. Bello has not instructed me since 2014 to incorporate or acquire any new offshore company for him and to the best of my knowledge has no other offshore companies or bank accounts currently in operation outside Nigeria.

Mr. Bello, as a private person, has used offshore companies for legitimate transactions before he became a governor and has at no time whilst in public office operated a foreign bank account.

The idea that it is illegal or a breach of any Nigerian law for private persons to incorporate and operate offshore companies in tax havens is a blatant falsehood.

For the benefit of those who may sincerely not know, I will reiterate that offshore companies have for decades been the choice Special Purpose Vehicles for cross-border investments in Europe and America.

I doubt that any significant international businessman has found it necessary to reject the use of these legitimate structures, which help to avoid double taxation and other legally avoidable expenses.

More importantly, however, I hereby declare that neither Mr. Bello nor myself have breached any law in the incorporation, acquisition and use of offshore companies or bank accounts at any time. I challenge anyone who claims to have evidence to the contrary to make it public.