1 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Government Mulls Over Universal Pension for Older Persons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

AS Tanzania today joins the rest of the world to mark International Day of Older Persons, the government has directed all district authorities to make use of the day to provide the senior citizens with identification cards.

The Deputy Minister of State in President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, speaking here over the weekend ahead of the annual event, said the ID cards would help the group to get access to free healthcare in public hospitals.

"The government is also contemplating to introduce universal pension for older persons," said the Deputy Minister.

This year's International Day of Older Persons which is observed under the theme 'Let's Appreciate Older Persons' Contribution, and Experience in National Development towards Industrialization' is held at national level in Dodoma.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Sihaba Nkinga, noted in a statement here yesterday that the theme was drawn to raise public awareness of elders' experience to attain the national goal of industrialisation.

She pointed out that this year's International Day of Older Persons celebrations to be graced by retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi at famous Nyerere Square in Dodoma town centre will go hand in hand with provision of free medication to older persons.

The International Day of Older Persons was observed for the first time on October 1, 1991 after the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish the annual event on December 14, 1990.

The holiday celebrated by raising awareness about issues affecting the elderly, such as senescence and elder abuse. It's also a day to appreciate the contributions that older people make to society.

Tanzania

Death Penalty 'Here to Stay'

THE Law Reform Commission of Tanzania has responded to an outcry by human rights bodies on abolition of the death… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.