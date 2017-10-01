South Africa: Oscar Mabuyane Elected ANC Eastern Cape Chair

Oscar Mabuyane has been elected chair of the ANC in the Eastern Cape by a landslide at the party's highly fractious and violent provincial elective conference.

The former secretary got 931 votes, as opposed to seven votes for outgoing chair Phumulo Masualle. Mlungisi Mvoko was elected deputy chair with 935 votes. Lulama Ngcukaitobi was elected secretary, Helen Sauls-August deputy secretary and Babalo Madikizela as treasurer.

During nominations the electoral commission said despite some absences, a quorum was reached - according to the ANC constitution.

It was announced that 951 delegates were present for nominations and voting.

The conference has been characterised by violence, with a disruption on Friday evening, stun grenades being fired on Saturday night outside the venue, and a fight between delegates in the early hours of Sunday morning that left at least eight people injured.

News24 has confirmed that disgruntled delegates applied to the high court to interdict the conference. The matter was expected to be heard later on Sunday.

Source: News24