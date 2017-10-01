1 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Threat of Legal Action Against Northern Cape ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Disgruntled ANC members have threatened legal action to nullify May's Northern Cape elective conference and halt the province's regional conferences, which are scheduled for November this year.

The complainants are calling for an indefinite postponement of the four regional conferences, citing prejudice and harm.

The disgruntled members claim that the election of the province's leadership and the provincial executive committee in May was irregular and unlawful, and that they would be approaching the courts to challenge the outcomes of that conference.

The lawyer's letter, issued by legal firm Mabuza Inc, was sent to the province's chairperson Zamani Saul - and was copied to the party's secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

'Nonsensical'

According to the Northern Cape ANC, all of the complainants are branch members who have guaranteed rights to participate fully in the regional conference processes.

"We need to state outrightly that the allegation that the current provincial executive committee of the Northern Cape [is] illegal or unlawful are nonsensical, spurious and absurd," the party's PEC said in statement, in response to the letter.

"Such allegations must be backed up with factual evidence."

Sources close to the current impasse say this is part of a strategy by some ANC members in support of party presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"All of these comrades are not employed - one wonders where they get money to take the ANC to court," one of the sources said.

Saul is reportedly a strong backer of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the December national elective conference.

The PEC has indicated that it is set to ensure that the conferences will go ahead as planned.

Last month, Mantashe issued a memo to provincial and league secretaries in which he banned regional and provincial congresses after September 30.

However, over the weekend, the Northern Cape PEC said that it considered this directive to be "mere administrative advice".

Source: News24

South Africa

Violence Erupts At ANC Eastern Cape Conference

Blood-stained floor tiles, broken chairs, stun grenades and bloodied delegates characterised the ANC Eastern Cape's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.