30 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Buys Rolls-Royce in South Africa - Report

Photo: The Financial Gazette
First Lady Grace Mugabe.

A newspaper in Zimbabwe on Friday claimed that Grace Mugabe has bought herself a Rolls-Royce worth nearly half a million dollars in South Africa.

The Zimbabwe First Lady, who has not confirmed the story, is reported to have bought the car from a dealership in Sandton, reports the Zimbabwe Independent.

"Grace sent someone to pay R5.8 million in cash for the car; a Rolls-Royce 2017 Ghost model," an unnamed source told the paper.

Grace's spokesperson Olga Bungu did not respond to questions about the alleged purchase, said the Independent.

Earlier this month, the First Lady's son by her first marriage, Russell Goreraza and a business partner were reported to be importing two Rolls-Royce limousines and several other luxury cars into the country.

The reports sparked an outcry as the country is in the middle of crippling foreign currency shortages that have sparked panic buying by motorists and shoppers who fear fuel and basic commodities will run out as they did in 2007-2008. The government claims the shortages are a result of panic buying spurred by false reports of shortages on social media. It has, however, published new laws to arrest illegal foreign currency dealers and seize scarce US dollars and local bond notes traded on the streets.

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches called on President Robert Mugabe's government to "address the general perception that the current shortages are a result of bad economic decisions, corruption, greed and opulent living among those connected to power."

It called on the government "to show that it is making efforts to cut unnecessary expenses requiring forex".

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

