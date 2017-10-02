Sierra Leone: President Koroma Opens Multipurpose Complex in Fadugu

Since he took office in September 2007, President Ernest Bai Koroma and the All People's Congress have relentlessly strived to create the enabling environment for development and transformation to thrive all across Sierra Leone.

On Saturday 30 September, thousands flocked in Fadugu to witness President Ernest Bai Koroma officially open the Fadugu Local Court Barri in Kasunko chiefdom, Koinadugu district.

"The construction of the new Court Barri is an indication that government's local content policy is on the right track," President Koroma said shortly after officially opening the Court Barri named the Ernest Bai Koroma Complex. He also noted that the country had road construction companies in the past but none was as effective as the ones we have now ; endowed with perception, focus and determination.

The president went on to state that the local content policy espoused and introduced by his government to promote local entrepreneurship is geared towards supporting local businesses so they can also compete internationally, saying that local content promotion is unstoppable. "We should support all Sierra Leonean businesses not just those involved in road construction," he said.

President Koroma also thanked the people of Koinadugu district for maintaining peace and quiet. He also thanked the CEO of Pavi Fort construction company Alimu Sanu Barrie for the newly completed Ernest Bai Koroma multipurpose complex in Fadugu, the gateway to Koinadugu district.

Commenting on the forthcoming general elections, President Koroma spoke of his government's achievements in transforming the country. "When they come with their theories we will show them the practicals and we would not be ashamed of our record," adding that the APC is willing and ready to contest elections at any moment. The president pointed out that when the time for politics is ripe, he would lower his presidential hat and join the campaign across the entire country.

Acting Chairman Council of Paramount Chiefs of Koinadugu district PC Gbawuru Mansaray appreciated the values of the APC, including the development initiatives of the government. He also extolled the good work the result-oriented leadership of President Koroma has done.

PRO of Pavi Fort Abu Bakarr Kamara (Didi Abu) said the Court Barri was constructed in 1950, adding that the stakeholders of Kasunko pleaded with the president to overhaul the Court Barri. He stated that the Court Barri has now been transformed into a multipurpose complex called the Ernest Bai Koroma Multipurpose Complex.

In another development, President Koroma took the kickoff between Pavi Fort FC and Kasunko FC football match at the Kabala town field. He encouraged the young players to work hard to utilize their talents and thanked the organizers of the match with words of encouragement to continue to organize similar matches to identify football talents.