Photo: Atlantic Council’s Africa Center | AtlanticCouncilLive ‏@ACEventsLive

"We have unified Zimbabweans and raised their voices. And to me, that is a victory" - Pastor Evan Mawarire Founder #ThisFlag Movement at the Atlantic Council, August 17, 2016.

THE High Court on Friday deferred #Thisflag social movement leader Pastor Evan Mawarire's case to 29 November to allow the cleric's defense counsel to submit application for acquittal as the state closed its case.

Mawarire is facing charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government, charges which emanated from his #shutdownzimbabwe campaign of 6 July 2016.

At the closure of the state case on Friday, Harrison Nkomo, who is representing Mawarire, told Justice Priscilla Chigumba that he wanted time to file an application seeking the acquittal of his client.

Nkomo said this was so because the state and all its four witnesses who testified against Mawarire failed to prove any case against his client.

Mwarire's attorney said because of that his client was not supposed to be put to his defence.

"The state has failed to prove any case against him so we want him to be acquitted before saying a single word," Nkomo later told reporters outside the court room.

Justice Chigumba said the state, led by Chief law officer Chris Mutangadura, also needed time to respond to Nkomo's application before both parties come to court for her ruling on the application.

Justice Chigumba gave three weeks to both parties and ordered Mawarire to come back to court and postponed the matter to 29 November.

The state lined up four witnesses including former Harare province CID law and Order Officer -In-Charge Assistant Commissioner Crispen Makedenge to testify against Mawarire.