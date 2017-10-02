1 October 2017

Nigeria: Kidnapped Police Commissioner Freed

By Samuel Ogundipe

An Assistant Commissioner of Police who was abducted on Wednesday has been freed by his captors, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Emmanuel Adeniyi, serving in Zamfara State, was kidnapped alongside his family members and aides along Birnin-Gwari-Funtua Highway in Kaduna State.

His release Saturday night was confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES by Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Shaba Alkali.

"I can confirm to you that my assistant has been released with others who were kidnapped with him," Mr. Alkali told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone.

It is not immediately clear under what terms the police chief and others were released by their abductors. Mr. Alkali credited "intelligence efforts" of the police for the development.

Kidnapping activities have become rife around Kaduna State in recent years, despite efforts by authorities to curb the potentially deadly menace.

Within the past year, high-profile kidnappings --which involved a top Sierra-Leonian diplomat, a former Nigerian minister, a serving federal lawmaker and an Army colonel --have been carried out by the dreaded thugs along the route.

In July, the police deployed several teams to secure strategic sections of the Abuja-Kaduna Highway, a measure that yielded an immediate arrest of 32 criminal suspects.

