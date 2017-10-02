1 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Iwobi Seals Victory for Arsenal Against Brighton

By Tunde Eludini

The Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, has opened his goal scoring account in the Premier league this season for Arsenal.

Iwobi scored the second goal of the match as Arsenal moved into fifth place in the Premier league table with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brighton on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Nacho Monreal scored in the first half while Iwobi was on traget in the 58th minute as the Gunners registered their fourth league clean sheet in a row.

That also saw the Gunners equal a club record of nine successive wins at home dating back until March.

Many will be happy to see that Iwobi is not just fit to play but also scoring as he heads to the the Super Eagles Camp ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Zambia this Saturday in Uyo.

