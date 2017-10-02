Nigeria: China Donates Block of Class Room to a Lagos School

In furtherance of "China-Africa People-to-people Friendship Action" initiative and bilateral exchanges and cooperation in education between China and Nigeria, the Chinese Consulate in Lagos on Friday 29th September 2017 handed over a block of classrooms to a Lagos school, IWORO AJIDO MODEL COLLEGE, Iworo-Ajido, Badagry, Lagos.

The block of classrooms, fitted with school desks and writing boards was built by a Chinese firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. (CCECC) at a cost of twenty million Naira. While students of the school were given brand new school bags.

During the colourful, culturally entertaining and well attended handover ceremony, Mr. Guan Zhongqi the Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, restated the Chinese government commitment to the promotion of bilateral relations of The Peoples Republic of China with Nigeria and China-Africa exchange and cooperation plans as put forward at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mr. Guan Zhongqi who represented Mr. Chao Xiaoliang the Consul General was accompanied to the event by Consul Yao Wenjun and CCECC executives in Lagos extended the warm regards to the people of Badagry by Mr. Chao Xiaoliang, the Consul General.

Mr Guan Zhongqi also informed the attendance that five of China-Africa People-to-people Friendship Action projects will be concluded this year in In receiving the donations, the Lagos State permanent secretary, who represented the Deputy Governor of Lagos State Dr. Oluranti Adebule, thanked the Chinese Government for their kind gesture and friendliness towards Nigeria.

The event was attended by the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance Mr Akinyemi Ashade, the Lagos state commissioner for Finance, who apparently was a past student of the school admonishes the teaching staff of the school to help imbibe more maintenance culture on the part of the students so that these teaching facilities will be well maintained.

Also in the attendance were Oba Akran of Badagry, Chairman of Badagry Local Government and a host of high dignitaries.