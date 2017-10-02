Nigeria: Falconets Lash Tanzanites 6-0, Move to Next Round

A brace each by Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi and a goal each by Imo Anam and Cynthia Aku steered the Nigeria Under-20 women team to a 6-0 win over their Tanzanian counterparts in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

First half ended 4-0 in favour of the Falconets at the Azam Stadium.

The win took the Falconets to a 9-0 aggregate win over the East Africans, and a place in the second round of the African qualifying series for next year's FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup finals.

Ajibade also netted a brace in the first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City a fortnight ago, with the other goal by defender Lilian Tule.

The two-time World Cup silver medallists will now square up against the winner of the fixture between Morocco and Senegal in the second round, set for November 2017.