2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Busted Diamond Gets Free Advice From 'Team Mafisi'

By Naira Habib

A post by an online user taking a swipe at Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz for not being clever in his extra-marital affairs has amused the online community.

The post that was shared by comedian Njoroge shows a screenshot picture of the Bongo artiste together with the mother of his two children Zari Hassan.

But what was interesting was the caption accompanying the picture that advised Diamond to learn from Kenyan men who are good at keeping the other women in their lives a secret, until the day they die when they all make an appearance.

“Tanzanians do not know how to play their cards well. If Diamond was a Kenyan, Zari angejuwa hii saga yote siku ya mazishi. Wakenya sio watu hivi hivi. Long live Kenyan men. I am proud to be one,” the user wrote.

Diamond has recently been on the news over multiple philandering sagas. Among the women that have come out to claim that the artiste has fathered children with them is Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto.

Mobetto was featured in Diamond ' s hit single Salome as a main character in the video, with rumors of the two being in a relationship rife on social media long before the public revelation.

But even before Mobetto ' s claims sunk in, 24-year-old Jesca Honey, who is a former Miss Burundi, went public with claims that Diamond is the father of her twins.

