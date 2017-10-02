2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Here is Diamond's Hot Tune Featuring Morgan Heritage

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond Platinumz featuring Morgan Heritage.
By Mwende Kasujja

Bongo maestro Diamond Platinumz has once again set a record with his new Hallelujah hit.

The star features reggae group Morgan Heritage  in the hit that enjoys a different style from his usual bongo songs.

The party anthem video is creatively shot and directed to blend in with the simple romantic lyrics.

Hallelujah got more than a million views within the first 24 hours that it was uploaded on Diamond’s YouTube channel.

Morgan Heritage has been staging countless shows in Kenya and have in media interviews expressed interest to do a collabo with Kenyan artists.

