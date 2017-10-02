Kenya: Impressive Kenya Enter Deep Into Qualifiers With Spring in Their Step

National women's junior coach Caroline Ajowi was left gleaming with joy on Saturday afternoon following her team's progress to the second round of the 2018 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier in Machakos.

Ajowi, who is part of the four-person coaching bench that guided the team to a 4-3 aggregate win over Ethiopia on Saturday, commended her players for their effort in the match.

No doubt emboldened by the good showing she expressed confidence that could deal with their next opponents in the qualification process.

Kenya will next play either Ghana or Algeria.

Ajowi was however concerned with the team's lack of accuracy especially in the second half where they squandered several chances.

"I can't blame them. They gave their best. There were so many chances created and we were the dominant side almost throughout the match.

"Ethiopia were really tough opponents, and they have given us a glimpse of what to expect as we move deeper into the qualification stage.

"We shall work on finishing and converting chances before our next match so that we can be able to remain in contention," she said.

The Harambee Starlets junior team was formed early this year from a pool of young girls who had excelled in the national secondary school games, and were joined by senior team duo of Corazone Aquino and Wincate Kaari.

The team is currently under the guidance of Ajowi, Jackline Juma, Ann Aluoch and Musa Otieno and have enjoyed good fortune in their quest to make a maiden appearance in the Under-20 World Cup.

To get to this stage, the junior Starlets beat Botswana 7-1 on July 21 away at the Lobatse Stadium in the preliminary round of qualifiers, although the Botswana Zebras pulled out of the competition immediately after this thrashing.

Kenya thus gained easy passage into the tournament's first round against Ethiopia whom they held to a 2-2 draw away in Awassa before beating them 2-1 in the return match played on Saturday in Machakos.

Vihiga Queens striker Gentrix Shikangwa is fast emerging as the team's mainstay, and is a regular in the score sheets.

Shikangwa accounted for Kenya's second goal in Saturday's match to complement an earlier strike by Aquino who proved an asset to the team.