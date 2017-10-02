Kenya: Noti Flow - I Am the Queen of Rap

interview

Natalie Florence, or Noti Flow as she is known to many is as controversial as they come. The up and coming rapper spoke to Hilary Kimuyu and cleared up a few things like her relationship with Colonel Moustapha and being bisexual

Did you write your new song 'Kamatia' and who were you targeting?

I wrote the song myself almost a year ago. Remember there was that beef season with other rappers, and if you listen to the song it starts with; 'If you have something hold on it tight'. It is a motivational song to me, but at the end of the song we had to have some fun.

Why did it take you so long to release it and why mention the people you had beef with?

It is not a diss song. In fact I do give them credit because after the beef I never heard from them again. I shut them all up. They had nothing else to come back with. I'm the queen of rap.

Do you like controversy or is it a way of being in the spotlight?

I guess my life is controversial. I don't like controversy, but some people think I like it. My life is normal but to some people it's controversial. I just like being me. Also, people like it when I'm in the spotlight because once I upload a picture on social media people will complement or rebuke me for it. People like me, they love what they see but they don't know the real me.

You once told Avril to hit the gym, why?

Because she was getting fat. When I was younger, I used to look up to her and she used to have this sexy body. I'm not saying she is not pretty now but she is not my type right now. She used to be pretty and then she got fat and I can say it was a good thing telling her to go to the gym and try and look sexy again. She should appreciate my truth unlike her friends who will lie to her that she looks good.

So according to you she is not sexy right now?

To me that is not sexy. I think trolling is good because you will try hard to maintain the sexiness in you. I have been told I do not look good sometimes and I take the criticism well and try and look better. It's not that I despise thick women, you can be thick, healthy and look sexy like Rihanna.

Have you ever tried to get in touch with Avril or Femi One?

Why should I talk to them? We do not have any connection. There is nothing we can talk about, they are not my type.

Speaking of keeping fit, do you hit the gym every day?

Not every day, but whenever I see my body is changing, I work out. Those are my real abs that you see me posting on social media.

Do you keep fit because you used to be a cheerleader in high school?

I used to be sporty back in the day but I came to realise there is more to life than sports. I chose my career over sports. I still do badminton and table tennis, the easy sports.

Can you do splits?

I used to do them when I was cheer leading. I haven't tried it lately, but I believe it is in my blood. Just like riding a bike, once you learn it you will never forget. So I guess I can still do them.

If you had to choose between acting and music, which one would win?

Acting doesn't pay as much, so music. But I think I have dedicated myself to both. The money I get from my shows I invest in my music and the money I get from music I buy the clothes you see me wearing on Nairobi Diaries. It is a symbiotic relationship.

What else are you looking for in your career?

If I got a chance to do a good movie I will take it. People only think I do reality television but I am a real actress. I've actually done set books before. When I was young we used to go round the country to different schools doing them. I have also done some short films, featured on television shows like Papa Shirandula and other local programmes. So if I get a good script, I will do it.

What's the deal between you and Colonel Moustapha?

We are just really close friends. I like the fact that he has been in the industry for years and he still has swag. When I'm with him I feel like I'm 22 and he is 25. We have an easy friendship and I can tell him anything about myself. We help each other and we share our music. He is also very hard working... I like someone with a normal system, not someone who parties every day. He doesn't and neither do I.

You are on record saying that you are bisexual...

About that, I'm actually trying to be a different person. I thought about it and at the end of the day a girl will not give me a baby. I cannot take this girl to my parents and tell them that I'm going to get married to another girl. That is one reason why I got close to Moustapha because I wanted someone to set me straight. I'm not saying I do not want to be with a girl any more but I will definitely need a family in the future, little Notis running up and down.

Why do you run to girls when men hurt you?

Girls are sweet and nice but men tend to be hardcore. Men do not understand the feelings that girls go through. Girls understand each other so well.

What is the most annoying part of being in the public eye?

People do not realise that we are humans too. We have feelings just like them and we also have families and other people who look up to us. We make mistakes, but every time one does something, people will be out there judging us. It hurts. I love, I hate, I cry. People have to understand and go easy on us.

Last words...

Prezzo stood me up and we were to release a song together but I did not give up. So instead I will be releasing a single before we go for the re-run of the presidential elections. It is a peace song. It is meant to unite people. I'm young and I'm preaching peace, I think I can easily talk to other young people out there to love each other and stop inciting each other on social media.