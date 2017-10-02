Kenya: Nyokabi Githaiga - I'm Delighted Movie I Starred in Has Been Submitted for Oscars

Photo: African Arguments

A scene from Kati Kati, a haunting Kenyan film about the afterlife.

Nyokabi Githaiga or Kabi as she is popular known is one excited girl. A film she stared in called Kati Kati was nominated for several awards around the globe was submitted for the Oscars.

Githaiga demonstrates an exceptional performance in the award winning film Kati Kati as Kaleche. She describes herself as an artiste, dreamer, pathfinder and student of life. The actress has been making waves in the movie industry and was once considered for a role on Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave. She speaks to ActScene.

How was the experience acting Kati Kati and your reaction now that it has been submitted for the Oscars?

It was really magical. I always keep saying the Kati Kati script was phenomenal. It was engaging, creative, profound, poetic, it was such a great experience. I grew from that film.

I'm really proud of the whole cast and crew. We've come a long way since we did the first reading of the script at Ginger Ink, and for me, it's been a phenomenal experience seeing people from not just Kenya but different parts of the world embrace the film. I think there are beautifully diverse forms of storytelling and I think it is a celebration of cultural diversity. We have a goldmine, as a continent, and we need to celebrate that. So, I only hope we continue to tap into and invest more in this goldmine, and one day the world will see it and celebrate with us too.

Apart from acting, you also model and sing?

Yes I do, but at the moment I have a love-hate relationship with music. Still trying to record and release stuff out. Modeling is very hard and I also have a part time job teaching.

You also had a cameo on Nairobi Half Life

Yes I had, and I had a lot of fun doing it though it was short.

How long have you had an interest in theatre?

I feel like all my life because I love theatre. I remember when I was young trying to get in every school play, so I think I have been in it my whole life. Professionally I started acting on screen in 2009 when I did my first film I Am Slave.

What's next?

I am currently working on a script for a South African film, scheduled to begin filming in a couple of months. I am working on some mixed media abstract paintings. I have always had an interest in abstract painting. I plan on eventually putting them on display when I'm done. My husband (who is also an actor) and I are just beginning to work on a play.

What has been the highlight of your career?

Kati Kati got selected to be screened in Hollywood and I got a chance to attend with Mbithi Masya, the film director, and my husband. We really got the whole Hollywood experience.

During one of the gala nights we were in a room with Mark Wahlberg, for me that was my highlight. I was too nervous to go and ask for a picture, so I just kept stalking him in the room.

What has changed since you officially got into the film industry?

My stress levels have definitely increased. Acting is a struggle and I think every actor, actress knows that, because there is so much uncertainty in the field. You do a job and then you start asking yourself where I will get the next gig.